workplace injuries

A new report from the AFL-CIO says 134 Michigan workers died on the job in 2015, while 96,000 suffered workplace-related injuries or illnesses.Those…
This week marks the 45th anniversary of Dr. Alice Hamilton’s death.Hamilton was a leading expert in the field of occupational health and a pioneer in…
A new report says work-place deaths in Michigan are on the decline.But work related homicides are rising.Michigan State University’s annual report finds…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Changes in how doctors are paid for treating some injured employees covered by workers' compensation are expected to address the…