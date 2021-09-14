-
What's the most number of push-ups you've ever done?No matter what your answer, you're got nothing on Brett Masserant of Utica.Last Sunday, Masserant…
Organizers of Save the Willow Run Bomber Plant will attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for gathering the most Rosie the Riveters on Oct.…
This weekend, thousands of people across the country took a swim at the same time, without bathing suits.Michigan Radio’s Lindsey Smith went to Union…
Picture this: thousands of people rolling out their yoga mats and getting into downward-facing dog, all in unison.That's the vision behind the upcoming…
In a press release today, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says Joseph Seeberger has both a state record and now a world record-sized Great…
http://youtu.be/qTE2qxanAag It’s not unusual to see a thousand people hanging around and swing dancing at Rosa Parks Circle on any given Tuesday night in…
Grand Rapids smashed the former world record for rubber chicken chucking set last April in a town near Boston. They got 265 people to toss rubber chickens…