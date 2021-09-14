world trade center

-
Michiganders will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Saturday in small town parks and city plazas. Hundreds of people will mark the…
The state of Michigan owns public parks, roads, buildings, and even some historic artifacts. Among those artifacts are the original architectural drawings…
The firm of famed Detroit architect Minoru Yamasaki is returning to the city, seven years after it was forced to close.The Seattle-born architect lived in…
Most of us remember where we were when the twin towers came down in the 9-11 terrorist attacks. The buildings, once a towering representation of New…
A permanent exhibit commemorating the events of September 11, 2001 opens today at the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, reports Emily Pfund at…
Many Michiganders have paused to remember 9/11 at numerous events today. There are a few more commemorations planned for this evening. Governor Rick…
An East Lansing based group is remembering those September 11th victims with ties to Michigan. The Michigan Remembers 9/11 Fund is collecting memories…
A group of Detroit area imams say they are glad U.S. Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden over the weekend. The imams representing different groups within…
Late last night, President Obama announced to the nation that Osama bin Laden had been killed by a small team of American forces at a mansion in…