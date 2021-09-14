-
The strangeness and beauty of bodies and how we live in them is a theme that weaves itself throughout poet Petra Kuppers’ work. These are intensely…
Detroit has itself a brand new resident.Liana Aghajanian is the latest winner for Detroit’s Write A House program.She was chosen from more than 200…
Michigan has a long and well-known history of car manufacturing, mining, logging, and agriculture.But there's something else this state produces: writers.…
The Meijer Foundation is giving $500,000 to support the Made in Michigan writers’ series. Wayne State University Press started the series in 2006.Senior…
Technology surrounds us. It seems we’re always connected to something…the internet, cell phones and social media. It can be difficult to unplug…
Well, summer's over.Over the course of the last six months, Michigan on the Page has talked with a number of Michigan writers about who, what, why, and…
Michigan author Lara Zielin is taking over the world.She and three other women writers (and some special guests) are kicking off their Girls Taking Over…
Bonnie Jo Campbell not only writes great Michigan books, she knows a lot about great Michigan books, too.Campbell's most recent book, the novel Once Upon…
Christopher T. Leland is a committed writer.The author of nine books, Dr. Leland's most recent book includes stories that he began working on when he was…
Patricia Clark is an award-winning poet, and the former Poet Laureate of Grand Rapids. When I asked her to participate in our web-exclusive “Michigan on…