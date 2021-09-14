-
Juwan Deering was convicted in 2005 of setting a house fire that killed five children in Royal Oak Township. On Tuesday, a judge granted a joint prosecution and defense motion to overturn those convictions, saying Deering's trial violated his constitutional rights.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Tuesday that she will join efforts to overturn the 2006 conviction of Juwan Deering.Deering was convicted of…
Raymond Gray was released from the Muskegon Correctional Facility on Tuesday, after serving more than 48 years for a murder he always insisted he didn’t…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order creating a Michigan Task Force on Forensic Science — a move advocates for the wrongfully convicted…
In 2005, Kenneth Nixon was convicted of firebombing a Detroit home and killing two children.On Thursday, he walked free from a Michigan prison, after…
Ramon Ward walked out of a Detroit courtroom a free man on Thursday, after serving 25 years in prison for two murders he didn’t commit.Ward was just 18 in…
A 61-year-old Ionia man will receive 1.3 million dollars from the state. In 1986, David Gavitt was sentenced to life without parole for three counts of…
One of two men convicted of a 1999 murder is suing two ex-Detroit Police investigators for allegedly fabricating the case against him.Justly Johnson…
More money could be added to the state’s wrongful conviction fund. Lawmakers sent a bill to add $10 million to the fund to the governor’s desk on…
The state will soon need more money to pay for potential awards to those who were wrongfully convicted.A state law says people who meet certain criteria…