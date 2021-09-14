-
Today on Stateside, we talk to Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin about the future of emergency funds for businesses impacted by COVID-19 . Plus,…
Today on Stateside, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is forcing Michigan ports to make expensive changes, even though ports nearby, including one in…
With the recent 75th anniversary of D-Day, we're thinking a lot about the military heroes of World War Two. Rachel Clark of the Michigan History Center…
Today on Stateside, Michigan bean farmers send a lot of exports to Mexico. So, what happens to those farmers if President Trump follows through on his…
Today on Stateside, what you need to know about the thousands of white-collar GM workers losing their jobs today. Plus, a recent study finds that firearms…
When it comes to thanking the nation's veterans, some would say we can never do it enough.Sean Tracy has taken that gratitude to a whole new level.He…
A new children’s book from two Metro Detroit women uses the iconic image of “Rosie the Riveter” to teach kids about the roles that women and the city of…
Original Rosie the Riveters are wanted for a project with the U.S. Library of Congress. The Yankee Air Museum wants to interview those women who…
Seventy five years ago, as of last December, the United States declared war on Germany during World War II. That declaration had a dramatic impact on a…
Two young people kept their love alive throughout World War II with letters – hundreds of them.David Kiley, an Ann Arbor writer and director, used his…