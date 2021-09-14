-
Original Rosie the Riveters are wanted for a project with the U.S. Library of Congress. The Yankee Air Museum wants to interview those women who…
-
Willow Run is more than 330 acres of crumbling concrete and weeds today. But the site of the B-24 bomber assembly plant during World War II will soon be…
-
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP – A preserved section of a plant where Rosie the Riveter built World War II bombers has been rededicated.The part of the old Willow Run…
-
The former Yankee Air Museum is getting a new name, to go with its new home in part of the historic bomber plant at Willow Run.The name, "The National…
-
The Yankee Air Museum has been given more time as it tries to save part of an historic factory.The former Willow Run Bomber plant in Ypsilanti is where…
-
Historians say Henry Ford reluctantly became part of the American war effort during World War II.But once he acquiesced, his huge bomber plant in…
-
A group organized by the Yankee Air Museum has been trying to save part of the historic bomber plant from demolition.The group says it has raised $5.25…
-
The historic Michigan factory where the iconic Rosie the Riveter and thousands of other women built B-24 bombers during World War II could face the…
-
State Senate committee approves Medicaid plansA Michigan Senate committee has approved a plan to expand Medicaid. The bill would allow thousands more…
-
Buena Vista school district has been dissolvedThe Saginaw Intermediate School District board voted to close the Buena Vista School District yesterday. The…