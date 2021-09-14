-
The Trump administration has extended temporary protections for some Yemenis currently living in the U.S., but the decision also leaves others in a state…
-
The Michigan Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a federal lawsuit to compel the U.S. government to evacuate American citizens…
-
A Michigan group is suing the U.S. State Department for allegedly holding up passports, visas, green cards and other paperwork filed by Yemeni-American…
-
A Dearborn soccer field was the site of a traditional Muslim prayer service Friday.But it was more than that—an effort to show visible solidarity with…