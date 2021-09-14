-
Today on Stateside, the Yemeni community in Hamtramck recently marched with Detroit Will Breathe protesters through the city and into Detroit. We spoke…
Southeast Michigan – specifically cities like Hamtramck and Dearborn – is known as a hub of Arab American culture. But that group is not a monolith.…
Stateside: 90 years of Tulip Time; GOP ties jail funding to ICE cooperation; Yemeni coffee traditionToday on Stateside, Republicans in the Michigan Senate want counties to lose some jail funding if they limit law enforcement from cooperating with federal…
Stateside: Invasive baby’s breath flowers; Yemeni Great Lakes sailors; remembering Judge Damon KeithToday on Stateside, a Wayne State University law professor remembers Judge Damon Keith, the longest-serving black judge in American history who died…
Our state is home to the nation's largest population of Yemeni Americans. But what attracted Yemeni immigrants to Michigan in the first place?For many,…
The Trump administration has extended temporary protections for some Yemenis currently living in the U.S., but the decision also leaves others in a state…
A Michigan group is suing the U.S. State Department for allegedly holding up passports, visas, green cards and other paperwork filed by Yemeni-American…
In honor of July 4th, we asked immigrants across Michigan what America means to them. Abdo Najy shared his story.Abdo Najy has just recently completed his…
A Dearborn soccer field was the site of a traditional Muslim prayer service Friday.But it was more than that—an effort to show visible solidarity with…