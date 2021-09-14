-
Once a week, two young men take over Jessica Krueger-Koupal’s Algebra II classroom at Ypsilanti Community High School.Their names are Logan Applebee and…
-
Poetry can be a powerful tool for expressing yourself.That's certainly the case for James Scarborough and Ciera Dozier from Arts Academy in the Woods, a…
-
The barbershop has long been a place for conversations about life, politics and neighborhood gossip.Now, there’s a group in Detroit using that forum to…
-
Cold weather is here and that means an extra-challenging time for the homeless.Melissa Golpe is with Covenant House Michigan. It's an organization that…
-
When you see people who are homeless, especially young people, it can be easy to make assumptions about their lives. At least that’s what Robert Sporny…
-
Veronica Riddle ran away from home as a teenager. She wants people to know that spending time and talking with troubled youth can be a big deal. Here's…
-
Eighteen-year-old sculptor Austen Brantley makes some pretty impressive art. But don't take our word for it, check out these photos of Austen's work, at…
-
More than a dozen Michigan and Washtenaw County government officials listened attentively yesterday while students and recent graduates spoke about their…
-
This week, Zak Rosen with State of Opportunity reported on the school-to-prison pipeline. It's known to be pattern seen across the country of students…
-
Michigan is rolling out new guidelines designed to help health providers better identify teens with high-risk behaviors.The statewide guidelines recommend…