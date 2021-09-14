youth sports

-
The fall sports season is getting started for high school athletes here in Michigan, but as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and the highly contagious…
-
The state of Michigan is being sued over COVID-19 testing regulations by a group advocating for high school athletes.Michigan has seen a sharp increase in…
-
The state health department is allowing indoor contact high school sports to resume in Michigan on Monday, February 8.Legislative Republicans – as well as…
-
University of Michigan researchers have created a mobile phone app that helps people who suffered a concussion track their symptoms.Amy Teddy is an Injury…