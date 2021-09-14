-
A new study shows many young victims of assault will likely be involved in more violence. University of Michigan researchers followed at-risk young people…
A new University of Michigan study says we should rethink how we care for teens and young adults who are victims of violence.For some young people,…
By now, millions know the story.Thirteen days ago, on the east side of Detroit, a ten-year-old boy darted in front of a truck driven by a middle-aged tree…
DETROIT (AP) - Supporters of a statewide student safety hotline modeled after a Colorado program established in the wake of the 1999 Columbine High School…
Two dozen Flint teenagers will be in Lansing this week learning leadership skills. The Michigan State Police ‘Youth Leadership Academy’ has been taking…
A new group is trying to organize clergy members statewide to address the problem of youth violence in Michigan.The group Prophetic Voices gathered a…