Zeeland City

-
More retailers have pulled a batch of Enfamil infant formula from their shelves, after the death of a Missouri baby from a rare bacterial infection. The…
-
Supporters and opponents of the new international bridge from Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, are still debating the merits of the proposal nearly a week…
-
Looking at the photos... they don't really look like snowmen - more like snowbots, but I guess that's the kind of quality you can expect when the goal is…
-
A few years ago, Zeeland changed its slogan from “People, Product, Progress” to “Feel the Zeel”. The hope was to re-brand the small community; highlight…