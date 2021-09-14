-
State health officials are warning Michiganders headed south on vacation this winter to be aware that Zika is still a major health threat.The…
-
Scientists have unlocked new information about the Zika virus that could eventually contribute to a possible cure – and in the shorter term, may help…
-
Most people in Michigan don't need to worry about the Zika Virus.That's what the Ingham County Health Department wants to tell the public through their…
-
In a normal year, Michigan sees about a couple dozen or so cases of West Nile virus: 18 cases last year, according to the CDC’s map. Just one in 2014. And…
-
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez got off to a slow start in 2016, allowing three earned runs in his first appearance of the season. His…
-
The state of Michigan is beginning diagnostic testing for three viral diseases: Zika, dengue, and chikungunya.Each of these is carried by mosquitos, which…
-
If you live in Michigan, you probably don't have to worry about the Zika virus. The virus usually causes fever, rash, or joint pain, and is rarely bad…
-
Cuba’s heralded health care system has been mobilized to stop the Zika virus from gaining a foothold in the country, and so far, the campaign appears to…
-
Health officials are warning Michiganders traveling to certain countries on spring break to bring plenty of 20% DEET mosquito repellent.The CDC says there…
-
Michigan health officials say they've confirmed the state's first case of the Zika virus.An Ingham County woman experienced Zika-like symptoms after…