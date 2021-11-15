© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

POTUS to tout new infrastructure deal at GM electric vehicle factory in Detroit Wednesday

Michigan Radio
Published November 15, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Electric Hummer Factory Zero
Jeffrey Sauger - GM
/
General Motors
General Motors' first electric vehicle to come out of its new "Factory Zero" in Detroit is an electric version of the Hummer

President Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Wednesday to talk about the newly approved $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.

Biden will make his remarks at the grand opening of General Motors' "Factory Zero," in Detroit.

Factory Zero is the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant, retooled to build electric cars and trucks, starting with an EV version of the Hummer. It's a high profile symbol of GM's stated intent to build only electric vehicles by the year 2035.

The White House says President Biden will discuss how the new infrastructure deal will help the automotive industry and encourage EV sales by funding construction of charging stations across the country.

The President is also expected to urge Congress to pass a social and climate bill next. That bill would likely include consumer tax credits for buying EVs.

