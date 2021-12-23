Ford recalls nearly 185,000 F-150s for defect that can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 185,000 F-150s from the 2021 and 2022 model years for a defect that can cause a fractured driveshaft.

Ford reports that insulators on the underbody of the trucks can loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, rubbing and scoring it. Over time, the driveshaft may fracture due to heat build-up and/or material thickness reduction.

A fractured driveshaft can result in loss of motive power while driving, unintended vehicle movement while the vehicle is in park if the parking brake is not applied, and, if the fractured driveshaft contacts the ground, loss of control of the vehicle.

Operators may observe a loose underbody insulator, or hear a rattling, clicking or clunking noise due to a loose underbody insulator contacting the driveshaft.

There are 27 reports so far of fractured driveshafts, but no reports of accidents or injuries.

Ford says it will notify owners in late January. The company says dealers will replace any damaged driveshafts they discover and fully attach any loose insulators.

