General Motors to spend billions, add 4,000 jobs at Michigan electric vehicle factories

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — General Motors is poised to announce major electric-vehicle investments in Michigan next week, with plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants.

The state’s economic development board is expected to approve an incentives package Tuesday, according to a meeting agenda posted online.

The Associated Press previously reported the Detroit automaker’s plan to partner in a joint venture to build a $2.5 billion electric-vehicle battery factory in the Lansing area, adding as many as 1,700 workers. GM also plans to spend $4 billion and create up to 2,300 new jobs by designating an existing plant in Orion Township as its third electric-vehicle factory, along with plants in Detroit-Hamtramck and Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The selections are a big win for Michigan, which missed out on three Ford Motor Co. battery factories and a Ford electric-vehicle assembly plant that will be built in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Michigan state lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently enacted a new $1 billion fund designed to land major business projects.