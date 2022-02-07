© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

Canadian Covid vaccine demonstration shuts down Ambassador Bridge in Detroit

Michigan Radio
Published February 7, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST
Screenshot 2022-02-07 221150.png
Windsor Police
Truck traffic backs up from the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Monday after demonstrations blocked the border crossing.

A demonstration against Canadian Covid vaccine requirements shut down the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Monday night, according to Windsor police and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Canadian officials declared a state of emergency over protests in Ottawa over the weekend. Truckers had poured into the Canadian capital to decry vaccination requirements for cross-border travel.

Those protests spread on Monday, CBC News reported, and by Monday night, the busiest land border crossing in North America was shut down.

“We urge anyone involved in the demonstration to act lawfully, peacefully and respectfully,” Windsor police wrote on Twitter.

The Canada Border Services Agency encouraged travelers to reroute to the Detroit Windsor-Tunnel or the Blue Water Bridge, about 60 miles away.

