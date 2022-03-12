© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation & Infrastructure

Jackson public works department says stop flushing flushable wipes

WKAR | By Scott Pohl
Published March 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Clogged Pipe.png
Manteo, North Carolina, Water and Sewer Department
Clogged sewer pipe

The City of Jackson has urged residents to stop flushing bathroom wipes down the toilet. The items are causing sewer clogs.

The label may say flushable, but those wipes take too long to break down and can cause clogs that could send sewage back into homes.

Jackson’s public works director, Mike Osborn, said fixing those clogs takes time and money. “It usually takes one or two people,” Osborn explained, “and depending on how bad the clog is, how long they’re going to have to be there, so there’s a lot of variables in that. I will say, it’s not cheap.”

Osborn said one location on the southeast side of Jackson has been particularly troublesome. “We have one stretch of sewer main,” he said, “and we’ve been out there to jet it six times in the last year. We send a sewer truck with a jet nozzle through the sewer to unclog. When it’s clogged, you have to jet it out.”

Along with wipes, clogs are caused by things like rags and diapers. Osborn said those items should go in the trash, rather than down the toilet. Only toilet paper and human waste should be flushed.

Tags

Transportation & Infrastructure sewer systems
Scott Pohl
See stories by Scott Pohl
Related Content