US-23 back open after gas explosion in northern Livingston County

All lanes are back open on US-23 in Livingston County after a gas line explosion earlier today sent debris flying across the roadway.

The Michigan State Police says the explosion happened just north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township. No injuries have been reported.

No injuries are known at this time. Authorities are on scene including Consumers Energy. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/KcoIoBpXsO — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 16, 2022

Consumers Energy says it has not yet determined a cause for the leak that led to the explosion, but it says there was no disruption to service for customers. It says anyone in the area who smells gas should call the utility company at 800-477-5050.