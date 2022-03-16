© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

US-23 back open after gas explosion in northern Livingston County

Michigan Radio | By Dustin Dwyer
Published March 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
US-23 gas explosion
photo from Michigan State Police on Twitter
/
The scene after a gas leak caused an explosion in northern Livingston County on Wednesday.

All lanes are back open on US-23 in Livingston County after a gas line explosion earlier today sent debris flying across the roadway.

The Michigan State Police says the explosion happened just north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers Energy says it has not yet determined a cause for the leak that led to the explosion, but it says there was no disruption to service for customers. It says anyone in the area who smells gas should call the utility company at 800-477-5050.

Transportation & Infrastructure Livingston CountyUS 23
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Radio’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Radio since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
