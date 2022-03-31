© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

Detroit's People Mover plans reopening in April, offering free rides for 120 days

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published March 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
peoplemover_michaelkumm_flickr.jpg
Michael Kumm
/
Flickr
The People Mover in Detroit has come up with funds to remain open through June 2013.

Detroit's People Mover is reopening after a two year closure due to the pandemic.

Officials have not yet announced an exact opening date, but they said it should be sometime in April.

The People Mover, which travels 2.9 miles around Downtown Detroit will be offering free rides for the first 120 days of service. It used to cost 75 cents for a one-way ride.

For now, the train will offer limited service at nine stations.

Officials said they have set up sanitizer stations, and trains will be cleaned multiple times a day.

In the proposed 2022 fiscal budget, the system is seeking $6.5 million, mostly for staffing and operations, officials said.

In the coming years, officials want around $90 million dollars for new train cars, staffing, and infrastructure updates.

They said the current train cars will need to be replaced in the next five years at a cost of around $60 million.

Tags

Transportation & Infrastructure People Mover
Briana Rice
Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.
See stories by Briana Rice
Facts Matter - square (1).png
