City of Detroit to add hundreds more traffic-calming speed humps, based on residents' requests

The City of Detroit will soon begin installing hundreds of speed humps on residential streets, after the city says a record number were added in 2021.

Officials say the traffic-calming program has been highly effective in reducing speeding in neighborhoods.

Residents in the city can request a speed bump on their street if the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, with priority given to streets along active schools and parks, streets where lots of speeding tickets were issued or car crashes occurred, as well as streets being used to "cut through" to a major road.

Last year, city officials say more than 5,500 speed humps were installed. This year at least 2,700 more will be installed.

Residents of a block can ask to opt out of a neighbor's request, if a majority sign a letter saying they don't want a speed hump on their street.

This year, the opt out forms must be received by April 27.

