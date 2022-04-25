© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April-Post-Drive.png
Michigan Radio needs to raise $250,000.
With your help, we can get there.
Yes, I'll Support Michigan Radio!
Transportation & Infrastructure

GM to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT
Chevrolet Corvette
Anthony Brown
/
Michigan Radio

General Motors says it will offer an electrified Chevrolet Corvette as early as next year.

President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn Monday that the automaker will also sell a fully electric Corvette sometime in the future.

An electrified vehicle generally means a gas-electric hybrid or a plug-in rechargeable hybrid, but more details on the vehicles are expected at a later date. Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car’s fan base.

Last August President Joe Biden even discussed how he’d had a conversation with General Motors CEO Mary Barra about wanting to test drive an electric Corvette once it is built.

Earlier this month GM and Honda announced that they are planning to co-develop some affordable electric vehicles that will use GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology.

The vehicles, which will include a compact Chevrolet Equinox SUV that will sell for around $30,000. It’s expected to go sale in North America next year.

In January GM said that it plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

GM has set a goal of building only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. It has pledged to have 30 electric vehicle models for sale globally by 2025.

Tags

Transportation & Infrastructure General Motorselectric vehicles
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content