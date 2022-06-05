GM advances its electrification strategy with Buick, Chevrolet announcements

General Motors is moving forward on its commitment to become an all-electric automaker by the year 2035.

GM previously said its Cadillac brand will be all electric vehicles by the year 2030 — and now its Buick brand will be too.

The first Buick EV will launch in 2024.

The automaker is also working to increase sales for its two Chevrolet EVs, and make them competitive with gasoline powered vehicles.

The base price for the EV hatchback Bolt will drop by thousands next year, to about $26,600, and the base price for the Bolt EUV, a small SUV, will drop to about $28,200.

