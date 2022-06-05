© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

GM advances its electrification strategy with Buick, Chevrolet announcements

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 5, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT
General Motors is moving forward on its commitment to become an all-electric automaker by the year 2035.

GM previously said its Cadillac brand will be all electric vehicles by the year 2030 — and now its Buick brand will be too.

The first Buick EV will launch in 2024.

The automaker is also working to increase sales for its two Chevrolet EVs, and make them competitive with gasoline powered vehicles.

The base price for the EV hatchback Bolt will drop by thousands next year, to about $26,600, and the base price for the Bolt EUV, a small SUV, will drop to about $28,200.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
