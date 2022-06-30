Most lane closures suspended statewide for Independence Day weekend

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is suspending most work operations and lane closures for the 4th of July weekend to improve safety for workers and travelers.

“They are suspending most of the work and the lane closures so that people can have safe travel to their destinations,” said MDOT spokesperson Jeff Cranson. “We realize how important tourism is in Michigan.”

100 out of 162 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. The work suspensions begin Friday, July 1 at 3 p.m. until 6 a.m on Tuesday, July 5.

“Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer is very committed to fixing the roads and has a historic amount of work going on, thanks to her Rebuilding Michigan Plan,” Cranson said. “But she also understands that people need to get to their destinations. And we always try to juggle that need for mobility and that need for ease of travel with the need to get the work done.”

The American Automobile Association of Michigan estimates more than 1.7 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend.