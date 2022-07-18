MI Department of Transportation wants input on proposed new Detroit train and bus center

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is in the early stages of planning a facility for train and bus travel. The New Center Intermodal Facility is proposed to be built where the Amtrak station is in the New Center neighborhood of Detroit.

If it’s built, it will be a major transportation hub for rail and buses.

“Amtrak, intercity bus services: Greyhound, Indian Trails, and other carriers, and then local transit like SMART and Detroit Department of Transportation,” said Michael Frezell, spokesperson for the MDOT.

He said the train station needs to be expanded.

“Supposed to be a temporary Amtrak station right there. It was built in the early ‘90s and has served us well, but definitely needs to be replaced with a newer facility that can handle all of these modes.”

In a news release, MDOT said the Amtrak station and Howard Street intercity bus station have become expensive to maintain due to their age and are not up to standards for accessibility and safety.

The federal government has contributed $8 million for planning the intermodal facility. The entire project could cost up to $45 million.

Public comments are being taken next week. A virtual open house will be held on Tuesday at 5:30. Use this link to join the Zoom meeting. On Thursday an in-person open house will be held at the Fisher building between 8:00 and 9:30 a.m. and again from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

MDOT wants to discuss how the new facility can best serve the community. Comments can also be submitted through an online comment form.

