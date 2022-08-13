More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe.

The City of Detroit is not affected, but 23 communities near it are, including Flint, Sterling Heights, and Rochester Hills

The full list of communities advised to boil their water is: the Village of Almont, City of Auburn Hills, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, City of Imlay City, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven, Orion Township, City of Pontiac, City of Rochester, City of Rochester Hills, City of Romeo, Shelby Township, City of Sterling Heights, City of Troy, City of Utica, and Washington Township.

Residents of those communities "should not drink the water without boiling it first," the water authority said. "Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled, bottled, or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice."

“A loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. ... Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water,” the GLWA said.

The broken pipe in St. Clair County, called a water main, carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the system, the agency said.

“Once the leak is isolated, crews will begin to open emergency connections to other mains in the system to restore some flow to the impacted communities,” the agency said.