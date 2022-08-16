© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published August 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Pipe Inspection_Hole Close-Up.jpg
Great Lakes Water Authority
The Great Lakes Water Authority says inspection of the 120-inch water main that broke this past Saturday found more damage to the pipe than initially thought, which will require the acquisition of additional lengths of the water main.

Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought.

The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to the water main.

But now fully restoring water service will likely be delayed until September 3.

Suzanne Coffey is the Great Lakes Water Authority CEO. She said GLWA has now ordered 48 feet of pipe that must be manufactured, and she expects it will be delivered next Tuesday.

“We didn’t just order a small amount. We ordered more than what we know we’re going to need to make sure that we have flexibility ... in the repair,” said Coffey.

The break in the 120-inch diameter pipe over the weekend disrupted water service to roughly a million Michiganders. Service has been restored to most, but boil water advisories remain in effect in seven communities.

The seven communities are: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, City of Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.

GLWA officials have not tabulated the cost of the repair work, but Coffey said it’s in “the ballpark of the $1 to $2 million dollar range."

Coffey said GLWA is not planning on compensating customers affected by the water pipe break.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
