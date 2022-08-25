© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press,
Vincent DuffyTracy Samilton
Published August 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT
car crash survivors auto no fault
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Radio
Catastrophically injured car accident survivors gather at the State Capitol on January 13, 2022

The Michigan appeals court has issued a major ruling affecting long-term victims of car crashes.

The court says changes in auto insurance law can't be applied retroactively to people who were severely injured before summer 2019.

The court issued the opinion Thursday morning in a case brought by Ellen Andary of East Lansing, Philip Krueger of Ann Arbor, and the Eisenhower Center against USAA Casualty Insurance.

It's a victory for people who are still recovering and their care providers.

The changes cut the maximum number of billable hours from family and friends providing care, and the reimbursement rate care providers can charge.

In a split decision, the appellate court found that retroactively applying the changes to agreements that pre-date the new rules would violate the state constitution.

For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to payment for "all reasonable charges" related to care and rehabilitation. But the new law sets a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.

It had sudden, drastic consequences for people needing long-term care for crashes before June 11, 2019, and the providers of those services.

The case could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

If this decision is upheld by the Michigan Supreme Court, it would still maintain the new system for people who are severely injured in car crashes after the 2019 changes to the law.

People injured before 2019 will legally be entitled to have their caregivers paid a higher amount, and will be permitted to have friends, family members, and acquaintances provide as many hours a week as necessary of care.

People injured after 2019 (who pay for lifetime unlimited coverage) will not be able to access as much, if any, home care or as much friends/family care, because they will still be subject to the 45% cut in reimbursements, and the 56 hour cutoff for friends/family care.

Transportation & Infrastructure Collision CourseMichigan auto insurance reform
  • Vladimir Konstantinov on the ice in his Detroit Red Wings uniform. The jersey is white with a red Red Wings logo. His face is turned downward and he is holding a hockey stick.
    Stateside
    Collision Course Part 1: The Konstantinov Story
    Tracy Samilton
    Vladimir Konstantinov was a ferocious hockey defenseman with a Stanley Cup under his belt and a bright future in the NHL. Then, a horrible car crash changed his life forever. For nearly 25 years, the extensive care he needs has been covered by Michigan's no-fault auto insurance. But soon, that care could disappear.
  • Vladimir Konstantinov 1998
    Stateside
    Collision Course Part 2: A Fault of Our Own
    Tracy Samilton
    Red Wings hockey legend, Vladimir Konstantinov, could lose his life-saving care in a matter of weeks due to changes in Michigan's auto no-fault law. How did those changes came about? A 46-year-long political battle that left drivers stuck in the crossfire.
  • Vladimir Konstantinov, a white male with a bald head, is in a gray shirt with a look of concentration on his face and Uno cards in his hand. He is playing with his caretaker Natalie, a woman with short gray hair, glasses, and a surgical mask. She is wearing a blue shirt. They are sitting at a wooden table.
    Stateside
    Collision Course Part 3: Head On
    Tracy Samilton
    Around 1,500 catastrophically injured people in Michigan have already lost home care services because of reforms to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance laws. Red Wings hockey legend Vladimir Konstantinov may soon join their ranks.