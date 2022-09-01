New semiconductor wafer facility will bring up to 150 new jobs to mid-Michigan

Elements of semiconductors that power electric vehicles will soon be made in Bay County.

The multinational corporation SK Siltron said Thursday that it invested $300 million in a new facility that will bring up to 150 new jobs to mid-Michigan.

The announcement came about a week after the federal CHIPS Act, incentivizing corporations to manufacture chips in the U.S. and lower the country's dependence on foreign manufacturers, was signed by President Joe Biden.

Democratic Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee said SK Siltron was making a long-term investment.

“I think one of the reasons that it's important to have a long-term strategy is that it provides confidence in the near term, that we're going to own this future that companies that invest in the kind of production that we see here."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"This day was not possible because of luck or because it was destined to be," she said. "It was hard work. It was collaboration. It was grit. It was foresight, and it was an incredible investment that SK Siltron is making here."

A Bay County official said the opening of the facility is the most significant investment project in the history of the community.