GLWA: Broken water main finally replaced, system will return to normal Wednesday

The Great Lakes Water Authority says a major water main that broke in August has been fully repaired, and the water system should begin operating normally this week.

The ten-foot-wide pipe distributes finished drinking water from Lake Huron to some communities in Oakland, Macomb, and Lapeer counties. The break initially led to boil water advisories for nearly one million customers.

The authority has now said the main has now been flushed and disinfected, and three rounds of water quality testing show it meets regulatory standards.

It’s now transitioning the pipe back into service. Officials said the entire system should be back to normal water pressure by Wednesday. Customers should not notice any changes, except for possibly slight variations in water pressure in some communities.