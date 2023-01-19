Changes for Consumers Energy electric customers from latest rate case

Consumers Energy has settled its latest electric rate case for an increase of $155 million for residential customers. The utility had sought $293.5 million.

A typical residential customer will pay an extra $2.10 per month, the state public service commission said. They'll also get a credit of about $0.21 per month for 12 months to help offset the burden of last year's inflation.

The utility said it will also spend an additional $10 million to help its most economically distressed customers. Consumers Energy said it's "putting dollars directly in the hands" of its customers — especially those who need help the most.

Other elements of the settlement agreement say that Consumers will:



Double the number of Consumers customers who can tap its rooftop solar program;

Implement an on-bill installment payment plan to pay for installing EV charges and related electric upgrades;

Develop a program to focus tree trimming on areas that have the highest concentration of outages;

Propose a pilot program to move propane customers to electric space heating and water heating, with a goal of including 2,000 homes over three years.

