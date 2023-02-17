© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Icing conditions may be impacting some of our broadcast signals. We appreciate your patience. Discover other ways to listen here.
Transportation & Infrastructure

State agency continues relief efforts for Michigan homeowners

Michigan Radio | By Taylor Bowie
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST
A neighborhood in Detroit
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Radio
Houses in a Detroit neighborhood.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is providing assistance for homeowners affected by the COVID pandemic. The funding is allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mary Townley is the director of homeownership at the agency.

She said she hopes the program will prevent foreclosure and provide stability for homeowners who may have lost their job during COVID.

“It's just important to keep individuals in their home. It provides stability for that family,”

Grants up to $25,000 are available for homeowners who can provide documentation of financial hardship.

“We will provide assistance for delinquent mortgage payments, past due balances, delinquent property taxes, and even delinquent utilities,” Townley says.

You can find out more about the program at Michigan.gov/MIHAF

Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure housingamerican rescue plan
Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie is a senior studying English Literature at the University of Michigan and an intern in the Michigan Radio newsroom. She is originally from Owosso, Michigan.
See stories by Taylor Bowie
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content