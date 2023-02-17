State agency continues relief efforts for Michigan homeowners

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is providing assistance for homeowners affected by the COVID pandemic. The funding is allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mary Townley is the director of homeownership at the agency.

She said she hopes the program will prevent foreclosure and provide stability for homeowners who may have lost their job during COVID.

“It's just important to keep individuals in their home. It provides stability for that family,”

Grants up to $25,000 are available for homeowners who can provide documentation of financial hardship.

“We will provide assistance for delinquent mortgage payments, past due balances, delinquent property taxes, and even delinquent utilities,” Townley says.