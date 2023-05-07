© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

The Flint water tower is getting an upgrade

Steve Carmody
Published May 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Steve Carmody
Michigan Radio

A Flint landmark that became a symbol of the city’s water crisis is getting a minor facelift.

The 70-year-old Flint water tower is scheduled to undergo repairs and upgrades starting Monday.

The first thing people driving along I-475 in Flint may notice is a new paint job on the aging water tower. But the landmark is also receiving mechanical upgrades and new equipment during the next few months.

“As we move from crisis to recovery, we are approaching every aspect of our water infrastructure with intention, ensuring that we can continue to enhance the quality and reliability of water in Flint,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Government tests have shown Flint’s water quality has improved since the crisis, though many residents still don’t trust their tap water is safe.

Media coverage of the Flint water crisis often included pictures of the city’s water tower.

Flint water crisis Water Infrastructure
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
