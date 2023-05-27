© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

Statewide program will expand water bill assistance

Michigan Radio | By Taylor Bowie
Published May 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Running faucet
Melissa Benmark
/
Michigan Radio

The Heat and Water Fund, or THAW, has a new program to help Michigan residents maintain their water services.

The program is called MiWATER, for Water Assistance rhrough Efficiency and Repairs. It’s funded by a Michigan State Housing Development Authority grant using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The program's services include assistance with water bill payments up to $2,500, education on water conservation and efficiency, some plumbing remediation services, and some support like case management to help people keep their water services.

The program is open to residents whose annual income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that's $90,000.

In a statement announcing the program, Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate said it "ensures that low-income families will continue to have access to the most basic resource: fresh and clean water."

Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie is a senior studying English Literature at the University of Michigan and an intern in the Michigan Radio newsroom. She is originally from Owosso, Michigan.
