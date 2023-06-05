© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Transportation & Infrastructure

GM investing a billion dollars in its Flint operations

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published June 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
“Our customers are still telling us they love what we do here in trucks. They love their big heavy-duty trucks," said Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability

General Motors is investing more than a billion dollars in its Flint operations.

Company officials and UAW leaders joined local and state elected leaders for the announcement Monday inside GM’s Flint Assembly Plant.

Gerald Johnson is the automaker’s executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability.

Johnson told the assembly crowd of UAW workers that GM is investing $788 million into Flint Assembly, which produces many of the automaker’s heavy duty pick-up trucks.

“That $788 million dollars is intended to take the next generation of heavy-duty trucks, built right here in Flint Assembly, into the 2030's and onward, as we continue to maintain dominance in the truck business,” said Johnson.

GM plans to spend an additional $233 million for new equipment at the Flint Metal Center.

Just six months ago, GM announced it was spending a half billion dollars bringing next generation engine manufacturing to Flint.

GM officials have made a commitment to turning the company’s fleet largely electric in the coming years. But they add demand for internal combustion engines in heavy duty trucks remains high, and is expected to remain high for the next decade.

