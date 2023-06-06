Monroe slated to receive $23 million to minimize train-vehicle collisions

Monroe will receive $23 million from a new grant program, established by the bipartisan infrastructure law, to replace railroad crossings.

Instead of crossings, the city plans to build underpasses and overpasses, or grade separations , to improve traffic flow and prevent collisions.

Robert Clark is the mayor of Monroe.

He says the grant has allowed the city to secure the funding.

“This will improve our traffic flow, but also response times for emergency vehicles, which this [rail]line does separate a portion of our community,” Clark said.

He says the city was notified about the funding in early June, after applying to receive funding from the new grant program.

“The city of Monroe has had a plan for at least a couple decades, so having the plan in place allowed us to submit because there was a short turnaround time,” Clark said.

Clark expects the project to begin in late 2024.

