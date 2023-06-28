Three Michigan infrastructure projects get federal funding

Portland Bureau of Transportation

Michigan is set to receive federal funding for three new infrastructure projects. The Biden administration said they're designed to cut carbon emissions and improve safety.

The projects are slated for Wayne County, Pontiac, and Jackson.

Ross Gavin, the urban land use and infrastructure policy director for the Michigan Environmental Council, said the projects are important because they make the surrounding areas better for pedestrians.

"Walkability itself helps to transform a city's DNA, it ensures that motorized vehicles are not placed over people and make it so that individuals can access everything they need to without relying necessarily on a motorized vehicle," Gavin said.

The projects also won approval from Transportation Riders United Executive Director Megan Owens. She described how each community was selected for these projects: "Every one of them had to put together a pretty detailed application explaining how they're going to improve safety, fight climate change, advance equity, improve economic development opportunities," Owens said.

Owens ad Gavin both said they hope future projects focus on public transit and rail services.