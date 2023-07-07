State utility regulators are investigating Consumers Energy over malfunctioning meters and alleged overbilling

State utility regulators have launched an investigation into Consumers Energy, after "persistent" complaints about malfunctioning meters and electric bill estimates that customers said were too high.

The Michigan Public Service Commission said as far back as 2020, Consumers Energy may have been estimating bills for many of its electric customers with 3G meters. That's because the meters weren't working and showed blank screens.

Customers said the estimated bills were abnormally high.

The Commission also said it appears the utility did not disclose the full extent of the problem.

The agency is also looking into complaints about delays on installing new electricity and gas service.

In a statement, Consumers Energy said it's committed to doing right by its customers and improving its performance and communications. The utility said it will cooperate with the commission on this effort and are focused on delivering the service its customers and the MPSC expect.

Editor's Note: Consumers Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.