Transportation & Infrastructure

Potential UAW strike looms over Labor Day in Michigan

Michigan Radio | By Rebecca Kruth,
Katheryne Friske
Published September 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
UAW GM workers striking with signs
Katie Raymond
/
Michigan Radio
File photo

It’s Labor Day, and labor unions are making headlines across the country with tough negotiations and long-lasting strikes. Last month, the United Auto Workers voted to authorize a strike and 97 percent of the 150,000 union workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis voted in favor.

Last week, things heated up when the UAW filed unfair labor practice charges against GM and Stellantis.

Marick Masters teaches at Wayne State University and is a labor scholar. He’s studied the history of the UAW’s collective bargaining with the Detroit Three. He spoke with Rebecca Kruth about current contract negotiations and why this is a pivotal moment for the UAW. To hear the conversation, listen to the audio above.

