© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Consumers Energy outlines vision for resilient electric grid

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton,
Patrick Center
Published September 25, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT
A broken power line dangles over Briggs Boulevard in Grand Rapids after storms passed through the area on Aug. 24, 2023. Burying more lines is one of the options under consideration to help prevent future outages.
Brett Dahlberg
/
Michigan Radio
A broken power line dangles over Briggs Boulevard in Grand Rapids after storms passed through the area on August 24, 2023. Burying more lines is one of the options under consideration to help prevent future outages.

Consumers Energy presented a vision Monday for a future of improved grid reliability and a reduction in the number and duration of power outages.

The company said it’s planning to develop an almost “hurricane-strength” resilience to storms, with an ultimate goal of preventing any customers from being without power for more than 24 hours, and for no outage to affect more than 100,000 customers.

The utility has not set a timeline for the improvements.

But officials said they plan to significantly increase tree trimming in the near future, move more lines underground, and identify technology that can shorten outages.

Utilities in Michigan have been slow to move their lines underground because of the cost, but Greg Salisbury, the vice president of electric distribution engineering at Consumers, said that's no longer the case.

“We now can say that the cost of undergrounding a rural, single-phase line is par with the cost of hardening above ground and then doing the tree trimming that has to be done year-over-year.”

Company leaders said a trend toward higher winds and more intense storms requires significant investment in its grid’s resilience.

Consumers Energy will need approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to start work on its plan, and to raise rates to bring in the required funds.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.

Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure power outagesconsumers energy
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Patrick Center
As News and Public Affairs Director, Patrick manages our daily radio news operation and public interest television programming.
See stories by Patrick Center
Related Content