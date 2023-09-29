Ford and GM criticize UAW for calling for more strikes

The United Auto Workers struck another facility at General Motors and Ford Motor Company, but did not add to the strike against Stellantis, saying the automaker had made serious progress in contract talks.

The new targets are GM's Delta Assembly Plant in Lansing, and Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant. Both plants make profitable SUVs.

GM and Ford officials criticized the union for expanding the strike.

"Calling more strikes is just for the headlines, not real progress," Gerald Johnson, a GM Vice President, said in a statement. "Our current, record proposal that is on the table offers historic wage increases and job security while not jeopardizing our future."

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley was more pointed in his remarks during a media call as workers at the company's Chicago Assembly plant walked off the job.

He accused the union of "predetermining" a strike, and criticized UAW President Shawn Fain for appearing frequently on major tv programs, saying he was on tv "more than Jake from State Farm."

And he said an extended strike threatens the welfare of tens of thousands of people who work at auto suppliers. Farley said Ford had done more than its Detroit rivals to keep production of vehicles, and union jobs, in the U.S.

"We have pretty much lost production in our country for small cars," he said. "It's gone forever. A bad deal would threaten midsize and much larger vehicles like Escape and Explorer."

Farley also said the company was close on many issues with the union, but the UAW was holding an agreement "hostage over battery plants."

The union hopes to unionize future electric vehicle battery plants in the U.S. and gain wages for workers comparable to those at traditional auto plants.

"We are open to work with the union on a fair deal for battery plants but these are multi-billion dollar investments and the future of our industry is in the balance and they have to make good business sense," Farley said.

A union source said negotiating on wages is called bargaining, not hostage-taking. And the source said the union was far apart on many other issues in addition to EV battery plants.