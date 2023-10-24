Investigation into Consumers Energy continues over malfunctioning meters, service delays

State utility regulators said Tuesday they are moving forward with an investigation into "persistent" customer complaints about Consumers Energy's bills and service.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered Consumers Energy to show why it should not be found in violation of state utility regulations.

That's after customers made complaints about malfunctioning electric meters and abnormally high bills based on faulty readings as Consumers "transitioned its advanced metering infrastructure electric meters from now-obsolete 3G cellular service to 4G-based meters," the commission said.

The utility also faces complaints about long delays in connecting new customers to gas and electricity. State rules require 90% of new service installations to be completed within 15 days.

Consumers Energy said it is reviewing the order.

"In the meantime, Consumers Energy remains committed to doing right by its customers, and we are focused on continuous improvement. We are working diligently to deliver the service our customers and the MPSC expect," the company said.

Consumers Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.