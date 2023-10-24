© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Investigation into Consumers Energy continues over malfunctioning meters, service delays

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published October 24, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
A Consumers Energy electric meter on a house in Grand Rapids.
Brett Dahlberg
/
Michigan Radio
A Consumers Energy electric meter on a house in Grand Rapids.

State utility regulators said Tuesday they are moving forward with an investigation into "persistent" customer complaints about Consumers Energy's bills and service.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered Consumers Energy to show why it should not be found in violation of state utility regulations.

That's after customers made complaints about malfunctioning electric meters and abnormally high bills based on faulty readings as Consumers "transitioned its advanced metering infrastructure electric meters from now-obsolete 3G cellular service to 4G-based meters," the commission said.

The utility also faces complaints about long delays in connecting new customers to gas and electricity. State rules require 90% of new service installations to be completed within 15 days.

Consumers Energy said it is reviewing the order.

"In the meantime, Consumers Energy remains committed to doing right by its customers, and we are focused on continuous improvement. We are working diligently to deliver the service our customers and the MPSC expect," the company said.

Consumers Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
