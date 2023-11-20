AAA expects jump in Michigan travelers over Thanksgiving weekend

1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving weekend, according to AAA. That’s a 2.6% increase compared to last year. Around the country, 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel. That’s the third highest number since the auto club started tracking Thanksgiving travel data in 2000.

Of that 1.7 million, 1.5 million Michigan residents are expected to travel by car.

AAA spokesperson Adrianne Woodland said travelers should prepare in advance.

“Travel demand has been strong all year and it's a trend that is definitely going to continue through Thanksgiving with more people taking to the roads and the skies,” Woodland said.

Woodland said travelers should expect slowdowns, congested roadways and long lines at terminals.

“We encourage travelers to develop their plan now, leave early and of course, be courteous to others while you're out traveling.”

The spike in travel has been boosted by lower gas prices. Gas prices are down statewide currently compared to last year, according to AAA. Woodland said while prices have “been down week over week,” they could potentially go up. “It wouldn't be surprising to see an increase in prices as we head into a busy Thanksgiving travel week,” Woodland said.

In addition to lower prices for gas, AAA also says that prices for cruises, domestic hotels and international flights have all gone down compared to this time last year.