AAA: 3.6 million Michiganders to travel around Christmas, New Year's

AAA projects 3.6 million Michiganders will travel during the period between December 23 and January 1. That’s the second highest number since AAA started tracking in 2000. It represents a 2.4% increase compared to last year.

3.3 million vacationers are expected to travel by car.

Adrienne Woodland is a spokesperson for AAA. She said travelers are hitting the road despite inflation.

“Americans are still willing to budget for travel,” she said.

Woodland said lower gas prices are helping. The AAA forecast notes the average price for a gallon of gas is around the same as it was at this time last year.

"If crude oil stays low, we could possibly see pump prices stay low, until we head to the holiday," said Woodland.

She recommended drivers leave early for their destinations, and prepare in advance.

“You want to get your vehicle fully inspected before setting out on the trip, that can help prevent any breakdowns while you're out and about on the road,” Woodland said. “Identify any alternate routes in case you encounter congestion or road closures. And while you're out on the roadways, you absolutely want to avoid distractions while you're driving.”

The number of Michiganders traveling by plane is also expected to increase.

AAA expects more than 207,000 people from the state to fly this holiday season. That’s the third highest since 2000 — and air travel is expected to hit a new record high nationally for the holiday travel period, so airports will likely be crowded.

“Air travel this year is soaring,” Woodland said. “If you want to plan ahead, definitely get to the airport at least two to three hours beforehand. You also want to check in online and continue to check your flight status via the air carrier's mobile app.”