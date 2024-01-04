EVs dominate North American Car and Truck of the Year awards

Electric Vehicles took top honors at this year’s North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year Awards announced Thursday.

This year, the Toyota Prius and its plug-in version Prius Prime as car of the year. Judges say they represent the future of the automobile, with the car’s new look and greater EV range.

The utility vehicle of the year is also an EV. Judges say it opens new territory for EVs.

And the Ford F-Series Super Duty claimed the Truck of the year title. This is the fourth year in a row Ford has won the truck title.

The Automotive Press Association has been naming its choices for vehicles of the year since 1994.

This year’s judging panel is composed of 50 professional automotive journalists from a wide variety of print, online, radio and television media outlets in the United States and Canada.