New bridge connecting Detroit to Canada won't open until fall 2025

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 5, 2024 at 8:27 AM EST
A view of the MOOSE study region from the Langley C-20B Gulfstream III. On the far side is the city of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. Detroit is in the foreground, with downtown Detroit on the lower left. The Detroit River runs between the two cities.
Kenny Christian
/
NASA
The new Gordie Howe Bridge will span the Detroit River, which runs between Detroit and Windsor in Ontario, Canada. It's the busiest point of the international border between the two countries. Detroit is in the foreground, with downtown Detroit on the lower left.

A second bridge connecting Detroit and Canada over the Detroit River won't open for travel until fall 2025, months later than anticipated, officials said Thursday.

Officials cited construction disruptions in the U.S. and Canada related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, named for a Canadian who played hockey for the NHL's Detroit Red Wings, began in 2018 and was last scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The target now is September 2025, though the bridge deck should be finished this year.

"Our project team is pleased that the impact to the construction schedule is limited to only 10 months beyond the original contracted completion date," said Charl van Niekerk, chief executive of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

The project carries a price tag of CA$6.4 billion ($4.79 billion), up from CA$5.7 billion ($4.27 billion).

The Howe bridge will join the privately owned Ambassador Bridge as the second span connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

The Ambassador Bridge is considered the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries. It plays an especially important role in auto manufacturing.
Transportation & Infrastructure
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
