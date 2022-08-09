-
On today's show, two journalists provided a breakdown of recent changes to the candidate pool in Michigan's gubernatorial primary, and two Allied Media Conference organizers talked plans for this year's event. Plus, we heard more about summer heat waves and stargazing opportunities in Michigan.
Areas of Michigan are facing various levels of heat advisory according to the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids. Here are some tips on how to stay cool in the heat.
Forecasters are extending a winter storm warning to Friday in West Michigan with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow.
The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an inquest of regulated utility companies in the wake of August storms that resulted in widespread…
Wind damage from storms Tuesday afternoon and evening have left tens of thousands of Michiganders without electricity Wednesday morning.As of 6 a.m.…
Today on Stateside, Michigan’s top medical executive talks about Delta variant outbreaks and the season ahead. Also, FEMA and the Small Business…
Both DTE-Energy and Consumers Energy say it will be the end of the weekend before everyone’s power is restored.“We've restored well over 230,000 customers…
DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are both working to get power back on for about 400,000 people.DTE reports it has about 89% of power restored, but more…
The city of Milan is cleaning up after getting hit by storms Wednesday night.“The mayor has declared a state of emergency. We've got trees down, power…
This post was originally written July 8, 2021. It has been updated following the mass power outages on August 12, 2021.While tropical storms are…
There are widespread power outages in West Michigan and the northern Lower Peninsula Wednesday morning after overnight storms produced strong…
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Wayne County as heavy rains moved across the region Friday. NWS reports 1 to 2 inches of rain…