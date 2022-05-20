Tornado wreaks havoc in northern Michigan community

A tornado tore through a small community in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, flipping vehicles, tearing the roofs off buildings and causing other damage.

Eddie Thrasher, 55, said he was sitting in his car outside an auto parts store when the twister seemed to appear above him.

“There are roofs ripped off businesses, a row of industrial-type warehouses,” Thrasher said. “RVs were flipped upside down and destroyed. There were a lot of emergency vehicles heading from the east side of town.”

He said he ran into the store to ride it out.

“My adrenaline was going like crazy,” Thrasher said. “In less than five minutes it was over.”

Multiple homes were damaged and trees and powerlines were downed an blocking roads, the State Police said on Twitter.

Police said injured people were being taken to local hospitals but did not have information about the severity of the injuries or whether there were any deaths.

Mike Klepadlo, owner of Alter-Start North, a car repair shop, said he and his workers took cover in a bathroom.

“I’m lucky I’m alive. It blew the back off the building,” he said. “Twenty feet of the back wall is gone. The whole roof is missing. At least half the building is still here. It’s bad.”

The National Weather Service in Gaylord said the tornado was accompanied by hail the size of ping pong balls up through large eggs.

Jim Fizer with the weather service's local office called it "a pretty devastating situation."

"We know that there was a lot of damage a lot of businesses a lot of homes. There's debris that's blocking a number of roads. You can't even get into a lot of areas right now because there's so much debris," Fizer said.