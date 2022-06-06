Flood watch issued for parts of southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of southeast Michigan. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are forecasted for this afternoon through tonight and rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

The potentially affected areas include Metro Detroit and areas southeast of and along Adrian to Pontiac to Port Huron. The watch is issued from late afternoon through Tuesday morning.

“Showers and thunderstorms increase coverage and intensity by late afternoon and continue through tonight. Heavy rainfall is possible in two phases, the first being a round of thunderstorms from late afternoon through mid evening then followed by another round of showers and thunderstorms after midnight through sunrise Tuesday,” the watch report said.

Last summer, southeastern Michigan residents faced severe flooding with devastating damage to homes and businesses. Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested that President Joe Biden issue a presidential declaration of disaster after declaring a state of emergency for Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

In August, Whitmer requested activation of the federal Public Assistance program for Wayne, Washtenaw, and Ionia county residents. The program would allow for local governments to receive grants for recovery costs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied this request in September, but Whitmer asked for reconsideration after citing $12 million of additional damage.